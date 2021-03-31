“Working Mom Wednesday’s” COVID-19 Vaccine And Women

Local
| 03.31.21
Dismiss

Her Story A Celebration- Presented by BCBS Graphics_RD Raleigh_February 2021

Vaccine Info From The CDC

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) / Centers for Disease Control

 

I just recently received my first dose of the Mederna vaccine and experienced some side effects (chills, fever).  So I looked to see if this was normal and found this story saying… A new CDC study found women were more likely to have serious side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine.

Source:  ABC11.com

Dr. Nicole Swiner (DocSwiner) joined us today to give us the latest on the vaccine in NC and to tell us more about how the vaccine could be affecting women.  Listen to more….

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

 

BIO:

 

Voted 1 of 10 Best Doctors in NC in 2017, DocSwiner is a family physician, 2-time best-selling author, owner of Swiner Publishing Company, blogger, speaker, wife and mother in Durham. She is also affectionately known as the Superwoman Complex expert and has written 2 books on the topic. She loves taking care of the family as a whole—from the cradle to the grave. Her interests include Minority Health, Women’s Health and Pediatrics. She attended Duke University and went to medical school at the Medical University of South Carolina, in Charleston, SC. She’s lived in the Triangle since finishing residency at UNC-Chapel Hill and continues teaching as an Adjunct Associate Professor with the Family Medicine department. When she’s not treating patients at Durham Family Medicine, she’s speaking locally and nationally, blogging, teaching others to self-publish and spending time with her family. Her passion is making medicine “plain” to her patients, so that all people, from all walks of life, can understand how to take better care of themselves and their families. She often blogs, guest blogs and speaks locally and nationally on these and other topics. She is also available as an influencer and brand ambassador, as she’s previously represented Hyundai, prAna clothing, DurhamKnows HIV awareness and BJB Designs on social media. In addition to, DocSwiner curates a monthly subscription box called The Superwoman Survival Kit which promotes self-care and organization for Superwoman Complex Survivors.

 

C.Nicole Swiner, MD

Owner, Swiner Publishing Co.

Int’l Best-Selling Author/Publisher, How to Avoid the Superwoman Complex & The Follow-Up Visit

Thinking About Quitting Medicine

Partner, Durham Family Medicine

Adjunct Assoc. Prof., UNC-Chapel Hill

2400 Broad St. Ste. 1

Durham, NC  27704

www.linktr.ee/docswine

 

 

Website:   www.docswiner.com

Email:  cnswiner@gmail.com

Social media handles: @docswiner or #docswiner

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” COVID-19 Vaccine And Women  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Pose Star Dominique Jackson Says Not Being Offended…
 6 hours ago
03.31.21
Kenya Moore Body Shames Drew Sidora: ‘She Needs…
 8 hours ago
03.31.21
‘I Stand By What I Said’: ‘Bagel Karen’…
 1 day ago
03.30.21
Civil Rights Groups Claim Georgia’s New Voting Law…
 1 day ago
03.30.21
With The ‘Compton Pledge,’ Mayor Aja Brown Provides…
 4 days ago
03.30.21
Fired Radio Host Says He’s ‘Horrified’ He Compared…
 6 days ago
03.25.21
The Annual Urban One Honors Return To Celebrate…
 1 week ago
03.30.21
Woman Dies In South Beach Hotel After She…
 1 week ago
03.23.21
Chloe Bailey’s Sun-Kissed Selfies Sent Twitter Into A…
 1 week ago
03.22.21
Savannah James Shows Off Daughter Zhuri’s Long Healthy…
 1 week ago
03.22.21
Motherhood Looks Good On Ciara
 1 week ago
03.22.21
Taraji P. Henson Shares How To Achieve Her…
 1 week ago
03.22.21
15 items
Jason Whitlock Shocks Black Twitter By Going Full…
 1 week ago
03.22.21
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17
LaKeith Stanfield Confused By Oscar Nomination
 1 week ago
03.21.21
Close