Kenya Moore Body Shames Drew Sidora: 'She Needs To Pay For A Tummy Tuck'

If we’ve learned anything from watching The Real Housewives of Atlanta, it’s that Kenya Moore doesn’t always play fair. The cast villain is at it again, and this time her target is none other than Drew Sidora. During the most recent episode, Moore took issue with Sidora’s fun ways of selecting a room during their trip to New Orleans. Sidora suggested each woman “booty bounce” for a room, and Moore wasn’t feelin’ it. She rudely demanded a room key, and later upgraded to a suite because she claimed the accommodations were sub-par.

Moore’s refusal to participate in the “booty bounce” competition left everyone confused, specifically because she twerked so comfortably during Cynthia’s bachelorette party. In a confessional Sidora said, “Girl, you paid for that booty. Bounce it!”

Moore responded via Twitter saying, “She needs to pay for a tummy tuck.”

Twitter users called Moore out for body shaming a cast member, while others pointed out that Sidora started it by insinuating that Kenya’s butt is fake. This may be true, but Moore’s constant meddling and mean-girl behavior have become the reasons she’s not favored amongst the group.

In a clip posted to Omfgrealitytv’s Instagram page, Sidora and Moore sat down to hash out their differences. Once both ladies realized they weren’t on the train to reconciliation, they decided to wrap dinner up and make their exits. When the waitress came over, she asked the women if they would like separate checks. Sidora opts to spit, while Moore preferred her own check. Later in the confessional she says, “Broke b*****s split checks, okay? I’m not gonna sit here and calculate how much tax I owe on a check.”

This season is full of ups, downs, drama, fights, rumored threesomes, and a dash of cultural appropriation. Moore’s list of enemies continue to grow as the show goes on. If she’s not careful, she will ostracize herself like her previous cast mate and current enemy, Nene Leakes. What do you think? Is Kenya Moore’s behavior destructive?

