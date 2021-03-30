CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Unleashed: The Importance Of A Father Figure [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley took the day off yesterday to honor his uncle Herbert. He passed away last year and on his one anniversary, Rickey shares some special stories about his uncle.  His uncle served as a father figure to him which is why Rickey loves to extend a hand to other boys in need of a father figure.

Listen to these stories Rickey shares about his uncle.

[caption id="attachment_3157830" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) / (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)[/caption] This past weekend we have all gotten the chance to honor the great fathers in our lives. Blood and non-blood related were trophied during this holiday. Father's Day has passed and the amount of love the fathers have gotten from around the world was magical! Many celebrities took to social media to champion the great fathers in their lives. Rapper Fabolous not only celebrated Fathers Day with his family but also got the news he and his wife Emily B are expecting a new child! https://www.instagram.com/p/CBuMhQ0Ff4y/   Check out the official Celebrity Father’s Day 2020 Photos below!

Rickey Unleashed: The Importance Of A Father Figure [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close