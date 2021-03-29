CLOSE
Mom & 16 Year-Old Son Shot And Killed In Gwinnett County, Georgia

Investigators are searching for a suspect allegedly responsible for the death of a 40-year-old woman and a 15-year-old male.  The two were found Friday afternoon suffering gunshot wounds in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

The police received an emergency call around 2 p.m. that two people were shot inside of a home on Apple Gove Road, which is located between Buford and Flowery Branch.

According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, the police are on the search for 24-year-old William Jerome Adams, who they believe was in a relationship with the woman.  He’s believed to have fled the area in a 2010 black Audi car with the Georgia tag RWT9487.

The suspect is described by police as a “male, weighing approximately 210 pounds, and standing 6 feet and 2 inches tall.”
The Gwinnett Daily Post is asking for help from the public. Read more here for more information.

 

Close