Gary’s Tea: Reactions To Lil Nas X’s New Video MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) [WATCH]

Of course, Gary With Da Tea had to break the most controversial video of the weekend. Lil Nas X not only released a very dark video to his new song, MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), but he also claimed to collaborate with Nike for his “satan shoes”. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show shares their opinions on his new video.
In other celebrity news, Tamar Braxton shares what happened with her and her ex, and Gorilla Glue Girl is expecting something big soon!
Lil Nas X Creates Nike Satan Shoes, Super Saiyan Troll Level Achieved On Twitter
These ugly ass monstrosities are the real Satan Shoes. pic.twitter.com/Txsqi7uBuS— Derek 2: Electric Boogaloo (@i__m__kered) March 28, 2021
Everyone to Lil nas X after those Satan shoes: pic.twitter.com/6xwya5b8hZ— Robbery (@OofitsRobbery) March 28, 2021
Black Twitter: *Defends Lil Nas X*— IRRELEVANT NEGRO🥀 (@irrelevantnegr0) March 28, 2021
Lil Nas X: *Drops Satan Shoes* pic.twitter.com/KUEPj3eMLB
We now live in a world where Nike Satan shoes made with real human blood 🩸 are a real thing but Dr Seuss books are banned. Our world is broken AF.— Patty Girl 🍀 😉 (@PerspicaciousXY) March 27, 2021
LMAO- I remember when Nike pulled the shoes featuring the Betsy Ross flag for being "too controversial" and "offensive" and now they are marketing "Satan Shoes" with "human blood". We really do live in stupid times... https://t.co/UH23F5bFGS— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 27, 2021
Christian community....I promise it’s okay. If you’re worried about the “Satan” shoes just go get yourself some “Holy Water” Air Max 97’s pic.twitter.com/yxGknkN317— Bougie Badazz (@KDot_Flow) March 28, 2021
grown men on twitter seeing a pair of satan shoes with a pentagram pic.twitter.com/9blL1sK9G2— alex (@bradyochardic) March 28, 2021
According to Nike, Lil Nas’ Satan shoes are okay but Betsy Ross Flag shoes are where they draw the line.— Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) March 27, 2021
Stop supporting trash companies like Nike that ruin the minds of our youth, while giving the middle finger to our country.
I hate that we live in a society where @LilNasX can’t make “Satan Shoes” but we are all supposed to be ok with Christianity forced down our throats in almost every aspect of Western Culture? Fuck that. These religious freaks need to worry about the pedophiles of their churches.— BRI LUNA (@YungKundalini) March 27, 2021
These #SatanShoes by #Nike & #LilNasX with 666 and a drop of human blood in the sole is a reason why we Christians must be prayed up ready to battle in the spirit with the Voice of the Holy Spirit. This is evil & heresy and I pray that Christians rise up against this. pic.twitter.com/u7CK3NCIy7— Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) March 27, 2021
the mailmen delivering my satan shoes pic.twitter.com/XRDBLmFZib— the perc prophet (@humidfluid) March 28, 2021
Lil Nas X can literally give satan a lap dance in his music video, and release a pair of satan shoes, and people still don't believe that there are satan worshippers in the music industry.— Matt Stephens, Jacked & Tan Supremacist (@Matt_S_Stephens) March 27, 2021
That's the level of delusion we're dealing with.
Idc, the way our generation has glamourised “going to hell✨” will never sit right with me. Like this lil nas video makes me sad to see someone lose their soul to Satan. Dancing with him, promoting satan shoes and making hell seem cool&fun. Y’all don’t fear God enough🥴— jamelia🇬🇭 (@Jameliatijani) March 26, 2021
The funny thing is, the verse used on the shoes, Luke 10:18 was Jesus describing Satan’s defeat by God, when he was kicked from Heaven. Imagine worshiping a defeated foe. Smh.— Neko Woodside (@_dneko) March 27, 2021
Gary’s Tea: Reactions To Lil Nas X’s New Video MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com