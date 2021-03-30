Authors of All Ages Invited to Compete in Wake Libraries’ Writing Contest

Attention, aspiring authors of all ages—it’s time to fire up your keyboards or sharpen your pencils, because Wake County Public Libraries is giving you a chance to flex your writing skills and claim your moment in the spotlight.
From April 1 – 30, kids, teens and adults are invited to submit one original work for consideration in WCPL’s writing contest, “Wake Writes Together.”
“Last year, the online story writing contest provided school-aged children an opportunity to be creative and offered a distraction from the challenges of the pandemic. The contest was a great success with more than 400 stories submitted,” said Ann Burlingame, deputy director of Wake County Public Libraries. “This year, we are excited to expand the contest to writers of all ages, and we look forward to reading their stories and seeing the creativity of our Wake County residents.”
Librarians will read and evaluate each story on its structure, plot, atmosphere, originality, characterization, dialogue/narration and compelling interest.
Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each age group, and stories will be published on WCPL’s website. Winners will be notified on June 1.
More information and guidelines for submission are available here.
