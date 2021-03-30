CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Authors of All Ages Invited to Compete in Wake Libraries’ Writing Contest

Her Story A Celebration- Presented by BCBS Graphics_RD Raleigh_February 2021

Galaxy Book Ion

Source: Samsung / Samsung Electronics

Attention, aspiring authors of all ages—it’s time to fire up your keyboards or sharpen your pencils, because Wake County Public Libraries is giving you a chance to flex your writing skills and claim your moment in the spotlight.

From April 1 – 30, kids, teens and adults are invited to submit one original work for consideration in WCPL’s writing contest, “Wake Writes Together.”

“Last year, the online story writing contest provided school-aged children an opportunity to be creative and offered a distraction from the challenges of the pandemic. The contest was a great success with more than 400 stories submitted,” said Ann Burlingame, deputy director of Wake County Public Libraries. “This year, we are excited to expand the contest to writers of all ages, and we look forward to reading their stories and seeing the creativity of our Wake County residents.”

Librarians will read and evaluate each story on its structure, plot, atmosphere, originality, characterization, dialogue/narration and compelling interest.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each age group, and stories will be published on WCPL’s website. Winners will be notified on June 1.

More information and guidelines for submission are available here.

 

3 ways to style a suit

3 Ways To Style It: Fashion Inspo For Your 2-Piece Suit

3 photos Launch gallery

3 Ways To Style It: Fashion Inspo For Your 2-Piece Suit

Continue reading 3 Ways To Style It: Fashion Inspo For Your 2-Piece Suit

3 Ways To Style It: Fashion Inspo For Your 2-Piece Suit

[caption id="attachment_3329951" align="aligncenter" width="480"] Source: Meagan Lexa / Meagan Lexa[/caption] Suits were never my thing, until I came across a New Orleans-based influencer who knows a thing or two about slaying a 2-piece. I've always felt like unless I'm in the middle of a business meeting, or in a professional setting, suits had no place in my wardrobe. While observing Tracey Wiley's Instagram feed, I learned that a suit can be wore in for just about every mood. There is something very powerful about a woman in a suit. Not only is it a staple in a professional woman's wardrobe, when worn correctly, you embody a sense of authority and respect. From the red carpet to the boardroom, women have dominated the power suit, making it a sexy, professional and stylish alternative to a dress. For this week's "3 Ways to Wear It," I wanted to dissect the various ways that you can make a suit your own. In addition to Tracey, I linked up with Jamilyn of Style Over Size to show their unique ways of rocking a 2-piece. If you're looking for a little Inspo on how to pull the look together, check out 3 ways to style a suit.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Wake County , Wake Writes Together , Writing Contest

Videos
Latest
‘I Stand By What I Said’: ‘Bagel Karen’…
 7 hours ago
03.30.21
Civil Rights Groups Claim Georgia’s New Voting Law…
 8 hours ago
03.30.21
With The ‘Compton Pledge,’ Mayor Aja Brown Provides…
 3 days ago
03.30.21
Fired Radio Host Says He’s ‘Horrified’ He Compared…
 5 days ago
03.25.21
The Annual Urban One Honors Return To Celebrate…
 7 days ago
03.30.21
Woman Dies In South Beach Hotel After She…
 1 week ago
03.23.21
Chloe Bailey’s Sun-Kissed Selfies Sent Twitter Into A…
 1 week ago
03.22.21
Savannah James Shows Off Daughter Zhuri’s Long Healthy…
 1 week ago
03.22.21
Motherhood Looks Good On Ciara
 1 week ago
03.22.21
Taraji P. Henson Shares How To Achieve Her…
 1 week ago
03.22.21
15 items
Jason Whitlock Shocks Black Twitter By Going Full…
 1 week ago
03.22.21
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17
LaKeith Stanfield Confused By Oscar Nomination
 1 week ago
03.21.21
Gary Owen’s Wife Kenya Duke Files For Divorce
 2 weeks ago
03.19.21
5 items
5 Celebrity Approved Protective Styles To Get You…
 2 weeks ago
03.19.21
Close