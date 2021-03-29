CLOSE
Lindsey Graham Goes Full Blown Racist On Sunday Morning Fox News Show

The South Carolina Senator dog-whistled about Georgia's new law restricting voting, Biden's response to that law, his proud ownership of an AR-15 and more.

Lindsey Graham on Fox News 3/28/2021

In case there was ever any confusion about the way Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham feels on the topic of race, let the record reflect his commentary from a Fox News appearance on Sunday morning.

During his interview with Chris Wallace on topics that spanned the gamut of the past week’s news, Graham spoke both in plain language as well as in coded dog-whistling about Georgia’s new controversial law that restricts voting access, President Joe Biden‘s response to that law, his proud ownership of an AR-15 and the House’s bill to expand voting rights.

If there was one commonality between what Graham said, it was his commitment to upholding racist ideals.

First, in response to Biden calling Georgia’s new voter suppression law “Jim Crow in the 21st century,” Graham took umbrage, and then some. When asked if he thought Republicans were going too far by pushing legislation that makes it harder for the average citizen to vote — laws that would disproportionately affect Black people — Graham deflected to Biden, whom he had the audacity of accusing of “playing the race card.”

(Of course, simply citing a non-existent “race card” is a go-to defense for and hallmark of people accused of being racist or supporting racism. Especially when the said race card is being used by the president with the most diverse Cabinet in history, including the first Black vice president…)

Graham then continued his purported self-defense by complaining of being labeled a racist.

“Every time a Republican does anything, we’re a racist. If you’re a white conservative, you’re a racist. If you’re a Black Republican you are either pop or uncle Tom,” Graham dog-whistled. But it was his next words that really betrayed his inner truth: Graham called HR-1 — the House bill that expands voting rights — “sick” in comparison to “what they’re doing in Georgia.”

In other words, Graham openly supports a law that will adversely affect Black people’s voting ability instead of one that would have the opposite effect.

 

Speaking of indefensible reasons for self-defense, Graham also proudly discussed his treasured AR-15 — the weapon preferred by mass shooters, data shows — and used loaded language to justify having one.

The sitting U.S. Senator imagined an inexplicable scenario in which he would neither have the privilege of taxpayer-funded government security nor police responding to a hypothetical “natural disaster in South Carolina where the cops can’t protect my neighborhood.”

But then Graham went there, expressing his preparation of a “gang” coming to his home — “because I can defend myself.”

Can anyone care to guess what Graham’s “gang” looks like?

Graham, who appears to desperately want to be liked, tried to come off as sympathetic to Georgia’s new voting law, claiming that it “doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me.” But, then again, he also said HR1 was “sick” compared to Georgia’s law.

This is America.

Delta Air Lines Praises Georgia’s New And ‘Improved’ Law Suppressing Voting Rights

‘That’s the Failsafe’: Georgia’s New Voting Law Does What Trump Couldn’t

Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos

'This Is A Crisis': Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos

[caption id="attachment_3956850" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Elijah Nouvelage / Getty[/caption] Many communities in Georgia have experienced voting catastrophes on during the primary elections on Tuesday and people are speaking out. According to NBC News, majority-minority counties have especially been hit hard with hour-long waits, new voting machine issues, and a lack of available ballots. "This seems to be happening throughout Atlanta and perhaps throughout the county. People have been in line since before 7:00 am this morning," tweeted Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms not too long after polls were supposed to open — and in some instances still hadn't. At one Atlanta location, the Lang Carson Community Center, the line stretched around the block and some people had been waiting to vote for four and a half hours. Long lines were also reported in parts of Fulton, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office plans on opening an investigation into what these counties "need to do to resolve these issues before November's election," he said in a statement, calling the issues in Fulton and DeKalb "unacceptable." Meanwhile in Roswell, a mostly white Atlanta suburb, things were running much more smoothly. One resident voter said "There were problems with the voting systems for approximately 25 minutes. Afterward, it was smooth sailing." Folks also had issues over absentee voting. Voters were turned away at sites because records listed that they filed for absentee voting. However, these voters never received their ballot or the ballot didn't arrive in time for them to send in. "When they showed up to try and vote in person, they were blocked because the system had indicated they already had an absentee ballot, which, again, they said they never received,” Atlanta voter, Nicholas Roth said. Georgia also switched to a new voting system involving new voting machines earlier this year. The system was created by Dominion Voting Systems after a previous lawsuit accused the old systems of not being secure. Raffensperger blamed Tuesday's voting issues on local officials while the state Democratic Party pointed the finger at him, saying his office failed to provide "adequate support and training." Many Black leaders and organizations slammed Tuesday's catastrophe as well. Kristen Clarke, the president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said: "These problems were avoidable yet recurring problems in Georgia that are resulting in the potential disfranchisement of voters across the state. The state has had its share of voting challenges in the recent past and should have been better prepared for this moment." LaTosha Brown and Cliff Albright, the co-founders of the Black Voters Matter Fund, released a statement saying: "What we’re seeing across the state of Georgia right now is the complete and total failure of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other state representatives to protect our elections." The two also called out reports that people hadn't received their absentee ballots in the mail, calling it a "public health disaster" considering folks are still being cautious because of the coronavirus pandemic. "The state of Georgia has a long history of voter suppression reaching back decades, particularly against Black voters," the statement continued. "In 2017, Georgia passed some of the strictest voter ID laws in the country, which were sanctioned by Governor Brian Kemp. In 2018, we saw a federal lawsuit filed by Fair Fight Action because many people were unable to vote due to gross mismanagement of the election process. Today’s fiasco at the polls is part of a problematic tradition that disenfranchises Black people and attempts to strip our communities of our voting power." Star basketball player LeBron James added to the conversation on Twitter writing: "Everyone talking about 'how do we fix this?' They say 'go out and vote?' What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist?" https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1270432672544784384?s=20   In one viral video, one voter pleaded, "This is wrong. This is America. Please God, help us. I mean it. This is a crisis in our world to make us not exercise our right to vote." https://twitter.com/BarmelLyonsTV/status/1270332070775185408   You can check out more horrific voting stories in the clips below.

 

Lindsey Graham Goes Full Blown Racist On Sunday Morning Fox News Show  was originally published on newsone.com

