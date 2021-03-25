CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

What’s Trending: Eva & Da Brat Said THIS About Derrick Jaxn Confessing To Cheating On His Wife [WATCH]

Her Story A Celebration- Presented by BCBS Graphics_RD Raleigh_February 2021

In What’s Trending, we’re discussing “relationship guru” #DerrickJaxn‘s video of him confessing to cheating on his wife. Listeners call in and answer the question, Can your relationship recover after being publicly humiliated by your mate?

Eva and Da Brat get straight to the point when it comes to how they feel about the situation and what they think his wife should do instead to get her groove back.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What’s Trending: Eva & Da Brat Said THIS About Derrick Jaxn Confessing To Cheating On His Wife [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Fired Radio Host Says He’s ‘Horrified’ He Compared…
 12 hours ago
03.25.21
Woman Dies In South Beach Hotel After She…
 2 days ago
03.23.21
Chloe Bailey’s Sun-Kissed Selfies Sent Twitter Into A…
 4 days ago
03.22.21
Savannah James Shows Off Daughter Zhuri’s Long Healthy…
 4 days ago
03.22.21
Motherhood Looks Good On Ciara
 4 days ago
03.22.21
Taraji P. Henson Shares How To Achieve Her…
 4 days ago
03.22.21
15 items
Jason Whitlock Shocks Black Twitter By Going Full…
 4 days ago
03.22.21
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17
LaKeith Stanfield Confused By Oscar Nomination
 4 days ago
03.21.21
Gary Owen’s Wife Kenya Duke Files For Divorce
 6 days ago
03.19.21
5 items
5 Celebrity Approved Protective Styles To Get You…
 7 days ago
03.19.21
Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban…
 1 week ago
03.18.21
Kirk Franklin Gives First Interview Since Phone Call…
 1 week ago
03.18.21
Big Bank: Kanye West Might Be The Richest…
 1 week ago
03.18.21
Joe Hebert Reported Multiple Times For Abusing Nike…
 1 week ago
03.18.21
Close