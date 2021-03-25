Gary’s Tea: Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Get Tattoos To Honor Kobe & GiGi [WATCH]

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant got together and decided to honor Kobe and Gigi in a creative way. Vanessa got a tattoo that says “Mambacita” with a butterfly in honor of her daughter and Natalia got a finger tattoo of the word “muse”. Muse is the name of the documentary about Kobe Bryant which released in 2015.

In other news, Method man has a real question that everybody is wondering.

