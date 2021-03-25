CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Get Tattoos To Honor Kobe & GiGi [WATCH]

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant got together and decided to honor Kobe and Gigi in a creative way.  Vanessa got a tattoo that says “Mambacita” with a butterfly in honor of her daughter and Natalia got a finger tattoo of the word “muse”. Muse is the name of the documentary about Kobe Bryant which released in 2015.

In other news, Method man has a real question that everybody is wondering.  Hear Gary’s Tea to know the burning question.

[caption id="attachment_940520" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Brandon Bell / Getty[/caption] It’s really been a year already since the tragic helicopter crash that took the lives of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and 6 other people. The world has still not fully come to grips with the notion that the Black Mamba and Gianna are no longer with us. Leading up to this day that will now forever be a somber one, fans, current and retired NBA ballers, and celebrities have been reflecting on Bryant and his daughter’s tragic passing on social media. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! You would be hard-pressed to find a timeline void of Kobe and Gianna’s pictures reflecting on his career, his life, him being a proud girl dad, and one of the most competitive people on the planet. Kyrie Irving, one of Kobe’s closest friends in the league, took his passing very hard, honored his hero and friend by rocking a Kobe #8 jersey to his Brooklyn Nets matchup with the Miami Heat. https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1353844091709247490?s=20 RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s Widow Vanessa Bryant Slams Mother’s ‘Hurtful’ Lawsuit To ‘Extort’ Her Family Earvin Magic Johnson took to Twitter to honor Kobe with some kind words: “Thank you God for allowing me enjoy Kobe Bryant for 20 years as a great basketball player, athlete, husband, father, philanthropist, mentor & teacher of the game to many men & women of all ages, best friend to Rob Pelinka, & brother to @jeaniebuss.” https://twitter.com/MagicJohnson/status/1354065253596712960?s=20 That’s on top of the countless number of murals and memorials popping up across the city of Los Angeles and around the world, paying homage to the great Kobe Bryant and Gianna. [caption id="attachment_940532" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty[/caption] It’s still up in the air if and how the NBA plans to honor Bryant and Gianna this year. His wife, Vanessa Bryant, reportedly has asked the league not to do any tributes during games because seeing multiple tributes dedicated to her late husband and daughter would be too painful. She did pay tribute to Kobe and her 13-year old daughter by sharing a letter written by Gianna’s best friend, Aubrey, on her Instagram account. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://www.instagram.com/p/CKf7QLmDXDo/ Yes, it’s been a year, but the death of Kobe is a fresh wound that has yet to heal. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below. — Photo: Brandon Bell / Getty RELATED NEWS: Looking Back: 9 Most Memorable Kobe Bryant Music Video & TV Appearances HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Close