Your List Of Weekend Community Events

UPCOMING EVENTS:

(SAT. MARCH 27 TH ) MOUNT CALVARY UNTIED CHURCH OF CHRIST. 1715 ATHENS AVE. IN DURHAM WHERE REV. REYMOND S. WATKINS IS PASTOR – ARE CELEBRATE THE BEGINNING OF HOLY WEEK BY HAVING A COMMUNITY OUTREACH STARTING AT 1PM. 100 VEHICLES WITH RECEIVE A GIFT BAG AND $20.00 GIFT CARD THAT’S GOOD FOR GROCERIES OR FUEL. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL: 919-688-5066 (for safety…. please remain in your car and wear a mask)

JOIN PEACE MISSIONARY BAPT. CHURCH FOR A LIVE Q&A INTERACTIVE WEBINAR ON EXPLORING THE COVID-19 VACCINE AND HONORING DR. KIZZEMKIA S. CORBETT – BLACK FEMALE SCIENTIST AT THE FOREFRONT OF THE COVID VACCINE – ALONG WITH OTHER DR'S WILL ANSWER YOUR QUESTIONS THIS SATURDAY MARCH 27 TH AT 11AM – REGISTER AT PEACEMISSIONARYBAPTIST.NEWS/WEBINAR

AT 11AM – REGISTER AT PEACEMISSIONARYBAPTIST.NEWS/WEBINAR SATURDAY MARCH 27TH – DRIVE THRU FAMILY RESOURCE EVENT… AT ZEBULON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH – FROM 12NOON – 2PM.- 121 w. GANNON AVE. IN ZEBULON – FOOD DISTRIBUTION, FREE COVID-19 TESTING AND SENIOR AND STUDENT RESCOURCES.

