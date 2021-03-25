Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Twitter was on fire this week. Between the new Verzuz line up, Quavo and Saweetie split, and Lil Mama’s continuous shenanigans- the crew had so much to talk about. Best of all. the ladies undress the saga of “Instagram Relationship Guru” Derrick Jaxn and his infidelity- what was his wife thinking? 🤔

Plus, it goes down in Lore’l’s DMs with more hilarity.

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep. 8 “The Bonnet Chronicles” [Listen]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

