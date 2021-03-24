“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Making A Game Plan For Your Next Move

| 03.24.21
Working moms…..  Is it time to move up and out?  If it’s time to make a move; a shift because of all the changes the pandemic has created… then listen to some great advice from our guest today.

Life Coach Dineen Merriweather joined us and talked with Melissa today about “Making a game plan for YOUR next move.”  Listen in ……

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

Dineen Merriweather is a certified Integrative Wellness and Life Coach and her coaching promotes wellness in your mental, emotional, physical and spiritual systems.  She has assisted hundreds of women in identifying the gaps in their lives preventing them from realizing their dreams and goals.

Facebook & Instagram: Dineen Merriweather
