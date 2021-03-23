CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Front Page News: Coronavirus Sees A Surge In 27 States [WATCH]

Though the Astrazeneca vaccine is being given around the world, the United States has delayed the vaccine. If you do happen to have either of the three vaccines available in states, Krispy Kreme has a positive incentive to get vaccinated.  The doughnut company is offering one free doughnut if you show your vaccine card.

Rock T gives an update on the case of Houston Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson.

 

[caption id="attachment_3108390" align="aligncenter" width="976"] Source: House Of Nambili / House Of Nambili[/caption] While in the beginning, it was unclear if all Americans needed to wear face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic, it became crystal clear last week, when the Centers for Disease Control Prevention announced that this to be the case…point, blank period. Cover up! Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Not to mention, as the Washington Post reported, in cities such as Los Angeles and Miami, you can’t walk into a grocery store, pharmacy or essential business without something covering your nose and mouth. With so many every day non-medical, non-surgical masks being sold out at the local stores, many folks are left to order them online. Well if you’re worried about which ones you buy, don’t. We got you! WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Here are 10 of the best—and most stylish—face masks made by Black-owned businesses and designers that will protect you and your family. Just don’t forget to throw them in the washing machine before you use them. ***Editor’s Note: The CDC has asked that we not purchase medical face masks because our health care workers who are risking their lives to save us need them first. Beware of online sellers claiming to have surgical masks. 

Close