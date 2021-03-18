Damaging Winds Continue To Make Threats For The South East Of The Triangle

Here is what we know:

The chance remains very high but has scaled down from a Level 4 to a Level 3.

There is a large chance of damages to trees and possible power outages.

It’s been predicted of egg-sized hail at least 2 inches in diameter.

Winds could be moving up to 75 mph.

The timeframe for the storms is said to be between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Early morning storm preparedness! Crews were up early checking for blockages of inlets, grates and culverts to remove debris. We're keeping an eye on #Raleigh weather to determine what actions may be needed later today. #stormwater #noflooding pic.twitter.com/EhJkDHHxiA — Raleigh Transportation (@RaleighTranspo) March 18, 2021

