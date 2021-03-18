CLOSE
Damaging Winds Continue To Make Threats For The South East Of The Triangle

Edmond tornado of May 2013, Oklahoma. USA

Source: john finney photography / Getty

Here is what we know:

  • The chance remains very high but has scaled down from a Level 4 to a Level 3.
  • There is a large chance of damages to trees and possible power outages.
  • It’s been predicted of egg-sized hail at least 2 inches in diameter.
  • Winds could be moving up to 75 mph.
  • The timeframe for the storms is said to be between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Close