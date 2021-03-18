Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy's Episode 7 "Break Ups 2 Snatched Up" [Listen]

Her Story A Celebration- Presented by BCBS Graphics_RD Raleigh_February 2021

 

The GRAMMYs were full of Black Girl Magic as we continue to celebrate this great Women’s History Month with wins. As always, they’ll dig into the good, the bad and the ugly of all the viral news topics this week– some are shocking. This week, the ladies undress some of the biggest relationship woes from family drama to long engagements and everything in between, with some personal juicy stories from our co-hosts. You won’t want to miss it.

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macys.

Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom to see what’s on their list plus check out their favorite items to help you spring forward. They’ll be updating their closets weekly, so you won’t want to miss new additions!

