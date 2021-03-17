Drake is out here making history and while celebrating his wins, he took the time out to celebrate his inspiration. The Canadian rapper made history with three songs topping the Billboard Hot 100 charts and shared to his Instagram that Bow Wow was his inspiration.

In the video Drake shared, he said, “I wanna thank you, man.” He went on to say, “If it wasn’t for you, there wouldn’t be no me. That’s why—you know the rest, that’s why Imma rock with y’all forevermore,” quoting a song from Bow Wow’s sophomore album.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Drake Celebrates 3 Hits On Billboard, Says Bow Wow Was His Inspiration [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com