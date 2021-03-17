CLOSE
Nike Partners With National Urban League To Foster Home Ownership For Black Communities

The sportswear giant dropped a milli on it.

One of the biggest brands in the world is doing their part to ensure better equity in the housing market. Nike has announced a new partnership intended to level the playing field.

Last week the Portland, Oregon brand announced a new initiative that will help people of color flourish. As part of its Black Community Commitment, Nike, Converse, and Jordan Brand are partnering with the National Urban League (NUL) by donating $1 million to the organization. NUL brings a legacy of helping Black Americans and other underserved communities through education and job training, workforce development, housing and community development and entrepreneurship to achieve economic self-reliance.

“The National Urban League has been championing the elevation of Black lives and empowerment of Black communities for over 110 years,” says Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of National Urban League. “With NIKE, Inc.’s investment, we’ll be able to both get more people to work in living wage jobs soon after incarceration and expand homeownership opportunities for Black individuals and families across the United States.”

The $1 million investment is split into two distinct areas: $500,000 will help fund programming for the NUL Urban Reentry Jobs Program, which helps formerly incarcerated people find sustained employment, and the other $500,000 will support NUL’s “Home is Where the Wealth Is,” a campaign that helps expand first-time home ownership opportunities for Black Americans through financial education and individualized coaching.

Complementing national partnerships with a hyper-local approach to driving impact and engagement, NIKE, Inc. announces its Black Community Commitment grantees in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis and St. Louis to local organizations that support economic empowerment, education and social justice for Black Americans. Areas of focus include workforce training, wealth creation, the arts and more, all directed to local nonprofit partners who are making tangible differences in their communities.

You can learn more about the housing opportunity here.

