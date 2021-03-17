CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Shaquille O’Neal Talks About His Lil Guys Getting Burned Up By IcyHot

Her Story A Celebration- Presented by BCBS Graphics_RD Raleigh_February 2021

Los Angeles Lakers Unveil Shaquille O'Neal Statue

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

If you are/were an athlete and had to use IcyHot, you learned the hard way that the worse thing you could do after applying the ointment on those aching muscles was to then hop into a tub of water because that Icy will turn to Hot in 0 to 60 seconds making you forget all about the reason you applied IcyHot on your muscles in the first place.

NBA legend now commentary, Shaquille O’Neal, had a flash back in a recent interview when he had to ‘Leave The Door Open‘ and let his lil soldiers breathe after he accidently rubbed IcyHot on them then made the mistake of trying to wash it off of them with water only to have his lil guys  start singing ‘Fire‘ by The Ohio Players.  Lucky for Shaq he didn’t have any shame in his game when he started hoping around trying to fan the flames so to speak when a locker room janitor asked his what was wrong, then told him to bath his soldiers in milk.

I’m sure Shaq didn’t think it was funny at the time but that story is hilarious now.

Take a listen below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Shaquille O’Neal Talks About His Lil Guys Getting Burned Up By IcyHot  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion and Fashion Nova Donate $100,000…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
Mother Of Tamir Rice Blasts Tamika Mallory After…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
Actor Yaphet Kotto Passes Away At 81
 1 day ago
03.16.21
Kirk Franklin’s Daughter Defends Dad After Son Leaked…
 2 days ago
03.16.21
How You Can Get a FREE Krispy Kreme…
 2 days ago
03.16.21
Cardi B Gives Flawless Skin With Urban Skin…
 2 days ago
03.15.21
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Is Set…
 2 days ago
03.15.21
6 items
2021 Grammy Awards: Here Are The Full List…
 2 days ago
03.15.21
Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Early Winners…
 3 days ago
03.15.21
Black Country Artist Mickey Guyton Makes GRAMMYs History!
 3 days ago
03.15.21
15 items
Stim Stimma: Direct Deposit Stimulus Payments Hit Some…
 3 days ago
03.15.21
Chloe x Halle Are Radiant As The New…
 3 days ago
03.15.21
Type Hard R: PA Announcer Blames Diabetes For…
 3 days ago
03.15.21
Beyoncé Makes History As The Most Grammy Awarded…
 3 days ago
03.15.21
Close