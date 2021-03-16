Vaccine Passports: Here’s What You Should Expect While Traveling During The Pandemic [WATCH]

CLOSE
Vaccine Passports: Here's What You Should Expect While Traveling During The Pandemic

With the world opening back up, mask mandates being flipped, and more vaccines rolling out, people are expecting to start traveling again soon. New York Times travel reporter Tariro Mzezewa shares what to expect while traveling during the pandemic, and what are vaccine passports. According to the World Health Organization, a COVID-19 “vaccine passport” will be required to international travel over the regular vaccine card because it’s too easy to fake.  Listen to this clip of what’s trending to know what to expect.

  

Oh Nothing, Just Ludacris Casually Piloting An Airplane

[caption id="attachment_943566" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: BET2020 / Getty[/caption] Ludacris has not only notched hits that blazed the charts and is part of one of Hollywood’s top action movie franchises, but he’s also a man of the skies as well. In a new video, the rapper and actor is seen calmly piloting an airplane and shared the stuntastic moment with his fans. The artist born Chris Bridges has a lot of business ventures that surely take him all across the nation and the world, all while still staying sharp with the bars as we heard earlier this year. With a cooking show in tow and upcoming appearances in the Fast & Furious franchise, Luda probably needs to get around quicker than most mere mortals.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! It isn’t yet known when Ludacris got his pilot’s license but it was commonly known that he is the owner of a private jet valued at over $20 million. Gas ain’t cheap so it probably cost Luda a grip to make the trip “home” according to the photo’s location which also had the caption, “If You Don’t Evolve, You’ll Evaporate.” On the Instagram post, Fat Joe, and Larenz Tate both gave a shout. Jamie Foxx, always with a quick joke, asked Luda to “come scoop a niccah” while Taraji P. Henson, DC Young Fly, DJ Whoo Kid, Cam’Ron, Russ, Big K.R.I.T. and a host of others all commented in a similar vein. As some are noting on social media, imagine riding on an airline trip and you hear the words “this is your captain LUDA! speaking, please enjoy the smooth ride and enjoy the flight.” As Russ said, “Next Level,” indeed. Check out a handful of reactions below.  Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://www.instagram.com/p/CL6_qY2BH1p/ — Photo: Getty RELATED: Ludacris Getting The Respect He Deserves After Sharing Some Bars Via Instagram HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Close