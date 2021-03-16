How You Can Get a FREE Krispy Kreme Doughnut on St. Patrick’s Day!

One popular chain is getting in on the St. Patrick’s Day festivities this year, however they will be presented, by offering something a lot of people can’t resist…doughnuts!

Krispy Kreme is celebrating the day through some freebies that will get a lot of fans and customers feeling irish.

Now through Wednesday, the chain is offering the Luck o’the Doughnuts collection, featuring four “charming luck-filled” doughnuts. Lucky Unicorn, Lucky Gold Coins, and Lucky Sprinkles are all Original Glazed doughnuts dipped in white or green icing and decorated to complement their name, while Lucky Leprechaun is a Cookies and Kreme-filled doughnut dipped in green icing and decorated with stripes and a leprechaun hat.

Our #doughnut case is filled with a bit 🍩'Luck for St. Patrick's Day! Make sure to get these tasty green treats before they magically disappear! 🍀🌈🎩🦄 #krispykreme Participating US & CAN shops only. Available 3/11 – 3/17. All flavors and info found – https://t.co/HkYiobhZDp pic.twitter.com/Gwx5glW6yC — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 13, 2021

You can also receive a green “O’riginal Glazed” doughnut at no cost if you wear anything that is the color green on March 16 and 17.

All of those deals can only be found at the chain’s U.S. and Canada outlets.

In Northeast Ohio, there are two Krispy Kreme locations. One in Middleburg Heights at 6907 Pearl Road and the other in Akron at 354 S. Maple Street.

