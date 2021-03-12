Hot Spot: Sheryl Underwood Politely Gathers Sharon Osbourne For Race Comments On ‘The Talk’ [VIDEO]

Netflix is shaking things up and this may leave some of its viewers upset. The streaming service is cracking down on people who share passwords with others. In other news, Sheryl Underwood had to politely gather her friend Sharon Osborne on ‘The Talk’. Sharon Osborne publically supported British broadcaster, Piers Morgan’s remarks about Meghan Markle which led people to call her a racist. So of course Sheryl had to break it down for her. Listen to the Hot Spot to hear how it went down.

