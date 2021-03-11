Front Page News: The World Health Declared Coronavirus A Global Pandemic One Year Ago Today [WATCH]

Life as we knew it would change, one year ago today. On this day in 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. Since last year 2.6 million have died worldwide and half a million here in the United States. Marking the start of the pandemic, Joe Biden will address the country to discuss his COVID-19 relief plan. He says help is on the way. Hear more on front-page news stories on Ahmaud Arbery, Kyle Rittenhouse, Tiger Woods, and Dak Prescott in the video above.
Coronavirus Panic Buyers Fight Over Toilet Paper Amidst Lines Stretched To Infinity
For the love if god-what is it with the toilet paper?! What am I missing? Besides toilet paper...#coronapocalypse #panicbuying pic.twitter.com/ZGzglIkeIr— Julia Garstecki (@JuliaGarstecki) March 13, 2020
So easily to get in panic mode @Costco #panicbuying #QuarantineAndChill pic.twitter.com/pMu6b5dylK— me (@__MaryEllen) March 13, 2020
Super productive trip to the store today #coronavirus #panicbuying pic.twitter.com/cwOK4tW6lI— Jon Jacobson (@Jon_NBA) March 13, 2020
Our local @Walmart in MS is getting wiped out #panicbuying #coronapocalypse #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/AwJKWN8jrV— Tammie 💚🐱👩🦽🥞 (@TheNUBalicious) March 13, 2020
Every human about to have to start wiping like the Dogs once the toilet paper is all gone XD #panicbuying pic.twitter.com/zCGwLsdFUS— Sir Saltine ❁ (@WackyW3irdo) March 13, 2020
🎵Oh when the shelves... oh when the shelves go empty-in 🎶 sing it with me #panicbuying pic.twitter.com/RtQYFuymlz— Allyanna Anglim (@AllyannaAnglim) March 13, 2020
