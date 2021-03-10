CLOSE
The Palace Is Now Responding To Meghan & Prince Harry’s Major Tea Spill

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave the interview of the century to Oprah Winfrey on CBS, Sunday night, and the royal couple spilled major high noon tea.

Meghan Markle made it plan that the protection she was promised was never received and she had to endure not only being dragged by the tabloids but in a nut shell by her own family that she married into, except for The Queen.  Things got so bad that Meghan Markle put serious thoughts into checking up out of there permanently by killing herself, the crazy part is when she went to them, ‘the firm’, to get some help with her suicidal thoughts, they were like, umm no, you can’t do that.  She dealt with racism on a whole other level, scripts being flipped on her as well as Prince Harry to the point where Prince Harry said the whole scene was looking to much like what happened to his mother, so they had no choice but to bounce.

Major fights/debates on television and in the tabloids have been going on since the interview aired however Buckingham Palace has been a little quit until now and it appears they are saying mums the word in their official statement.

