Stellar award winner, Pastor, husband, father … Jason Nelson is back with a new song called “Residue” and it’s been 3 years since his last project. Listen as he tells Melissa how he’s been doing through the pandemic, about his book and new project.

MUSIC BIO:

Jason Nelson pastors, The Tab, a thriving ministry in Windsor Mill,

Maryland. He is also one of the most profound voices in gospel music

and has been described as a rare gift to the Kingdom. His sensitivity to

the presence and voice of the Lord, as well as his ability to release a

sound that can shift any atmosphere is unmatched.

It was Jason’s debut solo project, “I Shall Live” (2005) that affirmed his

vocal status and exceptional gifting. His incredible songwriting portfolio

and unique understanding of praise and worship also propelled him

onto the industry’s watch list. Jason is humbled to be a recipient of the

Stellar Award for Praise and Worship CD of the Year (2013) and his full

discography is quite extensive. Some of his greatest hits would include

“Shifting the Atmosphere”, “Nothing Without You”, “I am” and “Forever”.

And now with the release of his newest single, “Residue” (on the

Tyscot/Fairtrade Label), Jason’s exceptional voice is sure to continue to

have a transformative impact on all who hear.

Amazingly enough, even with such an impressive portfolio, great

influence in the industry, and having traveled all over the world, Jason

still considers one of his greatest accomplishments to be his family. It is

love and support of his beautiful wife Tonya and their two incredible

children, Jaelyn Paris and Jason Christopher, that have helped to make

this journey such an amazing experience.

Bishop Jason Nelson Talks New Music “Residue” was originally published on thelightnc.com

