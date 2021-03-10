CLOSE
Entertainment News
Montell Jordan Makes A Big Announcement [VIDEO]

Los Angeles Chargers v Oakland Raiders

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Congratulations are in order, R&B singer, turned pastor, Montell Jordan, has come full circle after lighting up the charts with ‘This Is How We Do It’, but recognizing that ‘Get It On…Tonite’ wasn’t really his steelo however we all have to walk a path to get to where we are destined to be.  The 90’s R&B ride has token the 52 year old Montell Jordan right were he is supposed to be an official Pepperdine University alumnus.

Wait didn’t Montell Jordan already graduate from Pepperdine?  Everyone has a story and a story acts as an inspiration, so Montell Jordan took to his personal Instagram to give a big announcement along with a story with the intent to inspire.

I finished something I started nearly 3 decades ago. I’m sharing with you in hopes that you are encouraged to realize the destiny you thought was being postponed may have been a time of preparation.

Take a listen to Montell Jordan speak his truth to victory below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Montell Jordan Makes A Big Announcement [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

