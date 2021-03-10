CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed

Kentucky Attorney General Given Until Friday To Release Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Tapes

Source: Jon Cherry / Getty

March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor died by the side of her boyfriend Kenneth Walker as police riddled Breonna Taylors apartment with bullets in a botched no knock warrant attempt.  By grace Kenneth Walker survived the barrage of bullets only to be arrested once the firing seized, not knowing the fate of his beloved Breonna Taylor.   Adding insult to injury Kenneth Walker was charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer after he shot Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the thigh.

Kenneth Walkers attorneys argued that Kenneth Walker should be granted immunity from prosecution under Kentucky’s “stand your ground” provisions.

Today a Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Olu Stevens is finally saying enough is enough and ruled the charges against Kenneth Walker would be dismissed with prejudice, meaning he cannot be recharged for the March 13, 2020, incident.

Take a look at the video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed
 2 hours ago
03.10.21
Piers Morgan Departs ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ After…
 2 hours ago
03.10.21
Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful…
 23 hours ago
03.09.21
Nia Riley Accuses Ex-Flame Soulja Boy Of Kicking…
 1 day ago
03.09.21
Looney Tunes Character Pepe Le Pew Called Out…
 1 day ago
03.09.21
Vanessa Bryant Wins Case To Obtain Names Of…
 1 day ago
03.09.21
NFL Hires 1st Black Female Referee Maia Chaka
 1 day ago
03.09.21
Brandy To Star In ABC’s Hip Hop Drama…
 1 day ago
03.09.21
Stacey Abrams Shows Us The Power Of A…
 2 days ago
03.08.21
‘We Do This ‘Till We Free Us’: Book…
 2 days ago
03.08.21
Proud Mama Vanessa Bryant Gushes Over Natalia Bryant’s…
 2 days ago
03.08.21
Philly Hairstylist Tokyo Bradshaw Gives The Cheat Code…
 2 days ago
03.08.21
Regina King’s Gorgeous Gown Stole The Show At…
 2 days ago
03.08.21
HBO Max Considers Changing Its Subscription Costs
 2 days ago
03.08.21
Close