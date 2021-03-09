Hot Spot: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Were Paid For Their Oprah Interview [WATCH]

CLOSE
If you’ve wondered like the rest of us why the royal family decided to air out their business, it’s definitely some money behind it.  Da Brat guessed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were paid for their interview and she guessed right.  The Wall Street Journal reported on March 5 that CBS paid between $7 and $9 million for rights to broadcast the interview, during which advertisers had to pay $325,000 for 30 seconds of commercial time during the two-hour interview.

Listen to Da Brat prove Special K wrong.

 

[caption id="attachment_3059738" align="aligncenter" width="881"] Source: Pool/Samir Hussein / Getty[/caption] The Duchess of Sussex is bringing her iconic sense of style all the way to the Motherland. Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry landed in Cape Town on Monday to commence on a 10-day family trip with 5-month-old baby Archie in tow. But be clear: It’s more than a vacation. Meghan made sure to highlight the importance of female entrepreneurs on the continent. “On one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that for me, I am here as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color and as your sister,” she told the cheering crowd. SEE ALSO: BBC Host Fired After Comparing The Royal Baby To A Chimp “I am here with you, and I am here for you,” Markle continued. According to PEOPLE, during her visit to the Woodstock Exchange, she also talked about her own experiences as a working mother. “We’re only at five months right now…being a working mom and to be traveling as well with a baby, it’s a lot, but my goodness, it’s all so exciting.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAw5hlChRv8   During their stay in South Africa so far, the Duchess has kept it casual with lots of linen, denim dresses and jackets, flowy wrap dresses, sleek black pants, and some black high wedges to top of her exquisite look. Take a look below. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"]

