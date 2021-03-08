CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Did You Know There Was A Coming To America TV Show? [Watch]

Check Out This Hidden Gem

Hollywood Exteriors And Landmarks - 2021

Source: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

In June 1988 the Eddie Murphy film “Coming To America” hit theaters and took the world by storm. It became the third-highest-grossing film at the US box office bring in over $128 Million dollars. The film is still popular to this day and a sequel is in the works.

PLEASE READ: Are You Ready For The ‘Coming To America’ Sequel

But did you know there was a Coming To America Television show?

Eddie Murphy & CBS produced a pilot for a TV version starring “In Living Color” actor Tommy Davidson as Prince Tariq, the now King Akeem‘s little brother (even though they never say his name) and Paul Bates reprising his role as Oha. House Party & Baby Boy actress A.J. Johnson also appears in the show as a waitress. The TV takes a different spin on the movie as Tariq is exiled to the United States after an incident in Zamunda and Oha is there to watch over here. After 9 days they blow all of their money and have to work.

Donald Trump even gets a mention in the show.

The pilot went unsold, but was televised on July 4, 1989 as part of the CBS Summer Playhouse pilot anthology series. You can watch the show below.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Watch Tommy Davidson Make Dreams Come True On ‘Vacation Creation’
ALSO CHECK OUT: Eddie Murphy Gets Candid In In-Depth Interview, Talks Return To Film And Stand-Up

Did You Know There Was A Coming To America TV Show? [Watch]  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Videos
Latest
Stacey Abrams Shows Us The Power Of A…
 8 hours ago
03.08.21
‘We Do This ‘Till We Free Us’: Book…
 9 hours ago
03.08.21
Proud Mama Vanessa Bryant Gushes Over Natalia Bryant’s…
 10 hours ago
03.08.21
Philly Hairstylist Tokyo Bradshaw Gives The Cheat Code…
 10 hours ago
03.08.21
Regina King’s Gorgeous Gown Stole The Show At…
 10 hours ago
03.08.21
HBO Max Considers Changing Its Subscription Costs
 11 hours ago
03.08.21
H.E.R Slays In Diamonds And Miu Miu Ahead…
 11 hours ago
03.08.21
Reparations For Slavery: A Promise Never Delivered
 3 days ago
03.05.21
Get A Golden Glow With Fenty Beauty’s Latest…
 4 days ago
03.04.21
Tennis Champion Sloane Stephens: ‘Healthy Eating’ And ‘Consistency’…
 4 days ago
03.03.21
Hundreds Of Schoolgirls Released Days After Kidnapping In…
 4 days ago
03.04.21
A Woman Accused Of Splurging On Luxury Homes,…
 4 days ago
03.04.21
Are You Mad? At The Idea For Dr.…
 4 days ago
03.04.21
T.I. Unequivocally Won’t Be Returning From “The Snap”…
 4 days ago
03.04.21
Close