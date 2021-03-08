CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Philly Hairstylist Tokyo Bradshaw Gives The Cheat Code to Becoming A Successful Stylist and Influencer

Philly Celebrity Hair Stylist, Tokyo Bradshaw Says he Discovered His Love for Hair By Accident

Source: R1 / R1

What can we say? Tokyo Bradshaw just gets it when it comes to branding!

Related: Temple Alum Breaks World Record For Creating The Largest Drawing Made By One Individual

The Philly celebrity hairstylist has worked with everyone from Keyshia Cole, Keri Hilson, and now he’s working with aspiring hairstylists to help build their brand!

Tokyo’s hair vendor guide workshop offers a seven-step guide on starting a 6 figure hair business by providing stylists with vendor lists, marketing strategies, and much more.

Born and raised in the Nicetown area of North Philly, the self-made entrepreneur revealed that he discovered the hair industry by accident.

Tokyo says that he was enrolled at the University of Arts aspiring to be a professional ballet dancer when he first began picking up his sister’s hair books.

Since then, the self-made hairstylist has never looked back!

Find out how Tokyo transitioned from dancing to a Multi-million hair industry in just one year.

See his full interview with Millennial Christian below.

Five of the Best Philly Hair Salons That Specialize in Black Hair

5 photos Launch gallery

Five of the Best Philly Hair Salons That Specialize in Black Hair

Continue reading Five of the Best Philly Hair Salons That Specialize in Black Hair

Five of the Best Philly Hair Salons That Specialize in Black Hair

[caption id="attachment_2970562" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Josh Blanchard / FilmMagic for HBO[/caption] Let’s face it, ladies! Finding a good hairstylist is harder than finding a soulmate. No one wants to leave out of the salon with a botched job, especially when the cost for a simple wash and go is nearly $50. And the struggle becomes even more real when you have 4A-4C. Not to worry, we are giving you 7 of the top hair salons that specialize in hair. Related: Top 7 Celebrity Hair Styles That Changed The Culture

 

Philly Hairstylist Tokyo Bradshaw Gives The Cheat Code to Becoming A Successful Stylist and Influencer  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Videos
Latest
Stacey Abrams Shows Us The Power Of A…
 8 hours ago
03.08.21
‘We Do This ‘Till We Free Us’: Book…
 9 hours ago
03.08.21
Proud Mama Vanessa Bryant Gushes Over Natalia Bryant’s…
 10 hours ago
03.08.21
Philly Hairstylist Tokyo Bradshaw Gives The Cheat Code…
 10 hours ago
03.08.21
Regina King’s Gorgeous Gown Stole The Show At…
 10 hours ago
03.08.21
HBO Max Considers Changing Its Subscription Costs
 11 hours ago
03.08.21
H.E.R Slays In Diamonds And Miu Miu Ahead…
 11 hours ago
03.08.21
Reparations For Slavery: A Promise Never Delivered
 3 days ago
03.05.21
Get A Golden Glow With Fenty Beauty’s Latest…
 4 days ago
03.04.21
Tennis Champion Sloane Stephens: ‘Healthy Eating’ And ‘Consistency’…
 4 days ago
03.03.21
Hundreds Of Schoolgirls Released Days After Kidnapping In…
 4 days ago
03.04.21
A Woman Accused Of Splurging On Luxury Homes,…
 4 days ago
03.04.21
Are You Mad? At The Idea For Dr.…
 4 days ago
03.04.21
T.I. Unequivocally Won’t Be Returning From “The Snap”…
 4 days ago
03.04.21
Close