After Being Sued By Her Sister, Mariah Carey’s Brother Is Now Suing For “Emotional Distress”

Following the lawsuit filed against her by her sister early last month, new reports state that Mariah Carey is now additionally being sued by her brother Morgan Carey. In both cases, the singer’s siblings cited the way they were portrayed in her 2020 memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey as being problematic and false.

As per court documents acquired by TMZ, Morgan highlighted excerpts from his sister’s book which he claims depicted him as someone with a violent temper. From what could be gathered, Mariah’s recollections in the book of two separate incidents — one involving Morgan and their father, then another involving Morgan and their mother — are the causes of the brother’s new lawsuit. If you were wondering, TMZ detailed “defamation and [the] intentional infliction of emotional distress” as the claims Morgan cited against his famous sister.

Involving the passage referencing him and their father, Morgan said that the timeframe Mariah wrote the alleged incident happened and her claim that “twelve cops” responded to the dispute were plainly untrue. Concerning her memory of things, Mariah wrote in the book, “It took twelve cops to pull my brother and father apart. The big bodies of men, all entangled like a swirling hurricane, crashed loudly into the living room. I was a little girl with very few memories of a big brother who protected me. More often, I felt I had to protect myself from him, and sometimes I would find myself protecting my mother from him too.”

Relatedly, the except from the singer’s book about the alleged altercation between Morgan and their mother read, “Suddenly there was a loud, sharp noise, like an actual gunshot. My brother had pushed my mother with such force that her body slammed into the wall, making a loud cracking sound.” In the suit, Morgan referenced the “deep affection” he has for their mother and pointed out that later in the book Mariah claimed that their mother told her, “Morgan is the only one I love.”

If you recall, in July of last year Mariah had announced the completion of her book via Instagram. At the beginning of her statement, she said, “It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write my memoir. I want to tell the story of the moments. The ups and downs. The triumphs and the traumas. The debacle and the dreams that contributed to the person that I am today.” Later, she went on to describe the writing in her book by saying, “I went deep into my childhood and gave the scared little girl inside of me a big voice.”

For the record, Mariah’s sister is also suing the star for “emotional distress.” Unfortunately, both of the cases the singer is facing against her siblings boil down to what they said, she said. At the end of the day, regardless of who the court’s rule is telling the truth — it sounds like their whole family could benefit from a little court-ordered meditation.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

After Being Sued By Her Sister, Mariah Carey’s Brother Is Now Suing For “Emotional Distress”  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

