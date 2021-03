Jonathan Nelson is here with a new powerful single called “Manifest” from the “Purpose – The Reunion” CD. It’s been Melissa’s “Pick Hit” of the week and today she talked with him about it.

Listen as Jonathan talks about how this song is prophetic, how he is doing during the pandemic, his ministry at New Birth and what’s yet to come for him….

MANIFEST

