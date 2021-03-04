CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The Undressing Room Present By Macy’s “Black Girl Magic!”

The trio is back and better than ever! They’re kicking off Women’s History Month by giving Lil’ Kim her flowers as a fashion icon and celebrating Golden Globe winner Andra Day. The ladies undress some of the hottest dating topics by sharing some personal stories you won’t want to miss!

Plus, find out who didn’t know they were the side chick  👀

Close