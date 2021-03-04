CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Are You Mad? At The Idea For Dr. Seuss To Eat Green Eggs Then Scram

Six Dr. Seuss Books To Stop Being Printed For Insensitive Imagery

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Some folks are mad, some folks are not, it’s been a long time, I mean what, the what. Jim Crow is over, Mark Twain has checked, it’s the new millennium, so why shouldn’t Dr. Seuss and his 1950’s writings be next. Racism is taught and that is a fact, just because it didn’t come from the mother and father, why not the Cat In The Hat? Is it right or is it wrong, folks are upset because the enterprise is saying to six so long, in the year 2021 Dr. Seuss might need to write a new book Green Eggs Then Scram.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises made the decision on their own, not #cancelculture, to cease sales of 6 Dr. Seuss books, “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer”,  of because of racist and insensitive imagery, and there rumblings that The Cat in The Hat maybe next.  The announcement comes on the birthday of the late author and illustrator, Theodor Seuss Geisel AKA Dr. Suess.

People have been posting their displeasure of Dr. Seuss Enterprise on pulling the books, and in an exclusive interview with TMZ, Dr. Suess’s stepdaughter Leagrey Dimond, feels that the books shouldn’t be yanked from the shelves but to however add a disclaimer.

Are you mad or nah, take a look at the post below the give us your thoughts.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Are You Mad? At The Idea For Dr. Seuss To Eat Green Eggs Then Scram  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Get A Golden Glow With Fenty Beauty’s Latest…
 4 hours ago
03.04.21
Tennis Champion Sloane Stephens: ‘Healthy Eating’ And ‘Consistency’…
 6 hours ago
03.03.21
Hundreds Of Schoolgirls Released Days After Kidnapping In…
 6 hours ago
03.04.21
A Woman Accused Of Splurging On Luxury Homes,…
 6 hours ago
03.04.21
Are You Mad? At The Idea For Dr.…
 6 hours ago
03.04.21
T.I. Unequivocally Won’t Be Returning From “The Snap”…
 6 hours ago
03.04.21
Megan Thee Stallion Gives Us Body In Her…
 6 hours ago
03.04.21
The Jackson Water Crisis: Decades Of Disrepair, Disinvestment…
 1 day ago
03.03.21
Black Mom Celebrates Natural Styles
 1 day ago
03.03.21
Get The Look: Celebrity Stylist Randy Stodghill Tells…
 1 day ago
03.03.21
Drake Just Had His Record Broken by Olivia…
 2 days ago
03.02.21
Cardi B Wants to Work With Lizzo, But…
 2 days ago
03.02.21
Racist University Of Texas Song Shrugged Off By…
 3 days ago
03.02.21
Andra Day Historic Golden Globe Win for Best…
 3 days ago
03.02.21
Close