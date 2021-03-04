CLOSE
Get A Golden Glow With Fenty Beauty’s Latest Product Launch, Body Sauce

The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

With springtime right around the bend, the Fenty Beauty empire is launching products that will keep the skin glowing. The brand announced the release of Body Sauce, a tinted gel-cream that will give your skin a beautiful golden glow.

In an Instagram post by the brand, they wrote, “Y’all better be ready cuz when this #BODYSAUCE drops, it’s over! 😍Have your bawdy glowing and tinted with light coverage and subtle shimmer to enhance your skin’s natural beauty! It’s perfect for inside or outside!

Get it when it drops on MARCH 5th 12am ET/9pm PT at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, @bootsuk and #SephorainJCP!”

Body Sauce will come in 7 shades that will work on all skin tones. Not only will it give you light-to medium shimmering coverage, it is also said to be humidity, sweat, and transfer-resistant. For best use, it is suggested you apply with a beauty brush.

Rihanna has been super busy when it comes to managing her billion dollar brands. From Savage x Fenty, to Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty, she drops new products a few times a month. It is clear that she has no plans of slowing down. Now that her LVMH X Fenty Fashion House has been put on hold, she has more energy to focus on her US-based brands.

You can shop the Fenty Beauty Body Sauce on March 5th. It will be available both online and in Sephora stores. For just $48.00, you can have a nice golden glow. What do you think? Are you excited about Rihanna’s latest product launch?

Get A Golden Glow With Fenty Beauty's Latest Product Launch, Body Sauce  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

