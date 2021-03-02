B.O.L.O Is Speaking Out On His RHOA Appearance, And This Is What He Had To Say…

If you’ve been keeping up with The Real Housewives of Atlanta ladies for this season’s latest couple of episodes, you’ll definitely know the name “B.O.L.O The Entertainer” when you see it. After leaving a storm of controversy following his appearance at Cynthia Bailey‘s bachelorette party (and for his presence in the night that followed it), the adult entertainer recently spoke about all the #Strippergate madness.

While speaking with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live yesterday night, B.O.L.O revealed that as far as his stint on RHOA, he’s never actually viewed the #Strippergate episode, or seen how the production crew cut up the clips of his striptease for the ladies and the infamous night that followed. As he told Cynthia and Miss Lawrence — both of whom were also guest stars on the late-night talk show — in addition to Cohen, he simply never got around to watching himself on the hit Bravo show because he just had more important things to do.

“I didn’t get to see the show,” B.O.L.O said to Cohen about missing how the events of the night played out for viewers. When the host expressed his confusion surrounding how that could be possible, especially considering the fact that the entertainer’s presence in the ladies’ South Carolinian vacation home has been a topic for months now, B.O.L.O added, “I know I get it. I do get it — but I got other things to be taking care of. I heard about it afterwards but as far as watching — nah I didn’t watch it. I was there, what did I need to watch it for?” he asked the host.

It’s clear that even though B.O.L.O’s time with the RHOA ladies has been a juicy topic for the majority of the show’s viewers, and its cast alike, the entertainer isn’t the only one who wasn’t too phased by the down and dirty behavior that allegedly went down that night.

To see the full clip of B.O.L.O on WWHL, view it down below.

