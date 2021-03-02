T.I. Will Not Return For ‘Ant Man 3’ Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

This week, a lawyer representing 11 women accusing T.I. and his wife Tiny of sexual abuse, with two alleging rape, pushed for a criminal investigation of the couple on two states. Now, reports are saying T.I. is not returning for his role in Disney’s Ant-Man 3. This seems like a timely decision, however, it’s unclear, whether this is linked to the sexual assault allegations.

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that T.I will not return for the third installment in the Ant-Man franchise, ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’. The Ant-Man movie is still in the development stages according to the report. In the first films, T.I. played Dave, a friend to Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man who helped him on his adventures along with ex-convicts Luis (Michael Peña) and Kurt (David Dastmalchian). His character seemed like he’d be making a return according to previous movies.

On Monday, 11 alleged victims accused Tip and his wife Tiny of “eerily similar [allegations] of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment,” The incidents allegedly occurred in Los Angeles, Georgia, and Florida, dating back to 2005. The victims’ attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn is pushing authorities in California and Georgia to open investigations.

Previously, Tip himself released a video denying that any of the allegations were true and now, his and Tiny’s attorney Steve Sadow is speaking out. Their legal counsel has strongly denied the allegations in a statement to Variety.

“Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations. We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming. These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media. The Harrises implore everyone not to be to be taken in by these obvious attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system.”

