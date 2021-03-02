CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B Wants to Work With Lizzo, But Also Has A Message Right Now For Her Fans

Offset Birthday Celebration

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

A lot of us are really into Lizzo and her music.  One of the more famous fans of her’s is Cardi B.

From Uproxx:

Yesterday, Cardi tweeted a diverse gallery of Lizzo photos and wrote, “These pics do it for me.” Naturally, as tends to happen when one artist shouts out another, fans were quick to flood Cardi’s notifications with requests/demands that she and Lizzo collaborate. One person replied, “now drop that collab with her,” to which Cardi responded, “Can I do a song first thst I can put her on.” Somebody responded to that tweet, “YESSS WE WANT A COLLAB,” and Cardi answered, “Ok but stop pressuring me to do stuff .I can’t even show love to people with 100 collab collab collab.”

In other words, Cardi is interested in teaming up with Lizzo, but doesn’t want to be pressured by fans to put out music when she doesn’t feel like it at the same damn time!

You can see the tweets below for yourself.

Now, there have been attempts for Cardi and Lizzo to work together on a project, but it has yet to happen due to “a scheduling conflict” involving the “Truth Hurts” singer.

So if that collaboration does happen, it will at a time when they want it to happen and when the calendar opens up for the two of them.

Would you love to see Cardi B and Lizzo perform together on a track?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of NBC and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Prince Williams and Getty Images

First through Third Tweet and Third through Sixth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting baby number 2!

2 photos Launch gallery

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting baby number 2!

Continue reading Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting baby number 2!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting baby number 2!

[caption id="attachment_4084443" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty[/caption] Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting another baby royal baby, a spokesperson for the couple announced Sunday. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child" The Buckingham Palace released a statement following the announcement, "The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well." This will be the couple's second child and the fifth grandchild of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana. 10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Interacts with Jay-Z and Beyoncé at London Lion King Premiere

Cardi B Wants to Work With Lizzo, But Also Has A Message Right Now For Her Fans  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Drake Just Had His Record Broken by Olivia…
 5 hours ago
03.02.21
Cardi B Wants to Work With Lizzo, But…
 6 hours ago
03.02.21
Racist University Of Texas Song Shrugged Off By…
 14 hours ago
03.02.21
Andra Day Historic Golden Globe Win for Best…
 22 hours ago
03.02.21
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Taylor Simone Ledward Tearfully Accepts…
 1 day ago
03.01.21
Mama Tina Slays In Her Ivy Park
 1 day ago
03.01.21
Eddie Murphy Confirms Prince Beating Him In Basketball…
 1 day ago
03.01.21
Ayesha Curry Says Switching To A Dairy-Free Lifestyle…
 1 day ago
03.01.21
21 items
Women’s History Month: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And…
 1 day ago
03.01.21
Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely
 3 days ago
03.01.21
Chloe x Halle Take On Futuristic Fashion In…
 3 days ago
03.01.21
Biden Administration’s Continued Deportations Of Black Immigrants Raise…
 3 days ago
02.27.21
Reversing Course: Obama Says He Favors Reparations As…
 3 days ago
02.27.21
Kirk Franklin Slayed ‘Tiny Desk’ Concert To Close…
 4 days ago
02.26.21
Close