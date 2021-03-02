It’s all part of “God’s Plan” to have someone else break a record that Drake once held for a long time.

That honor goes to an artist by the name of Olivia Rodrigo, who’s single “Drivers License” has become a hit after she became famous through the Disney+ show ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.’

After seeing everyone and everything from Taylor Swift to ‘Saturday Night Live’ show some love to Rodrigo, it seems that her spotlight has now grown even bigger.

From Uproxx:

This week, “Drivers License” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the seventh consecutive week. The track is the first debut single to ever spend that long at the top spot on the Hot 100 chart, but that’s not all. “Drivers License” also managed an impressive feat previously achieved by Drake: It’s the first single to spend its first seven weeks at No. 1 since Drake’s 2018 “God’s Plan.”

With streaming and radio play giving “License” a huge boost, it was only a matter of time before “Plan” had to be unseated.

Of course, Drake can always reclaim that spot. For right now though, it belongs to Rodrigo.

Which one of the two songs do you prefer, “God’s Plan” or “Drivers License,” or even both?

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Gabe Ginsberg and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of OVO

First and Second Video Courtesy of Vevo and YouTube

Drake Just Had His Record Broken by Olivia Rodrigo was originally published on wzakcleveland.com