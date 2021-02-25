CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Front Page News: Here's What You Need To Know About The New Coronavirus Bill [WATCH]

Eva is giving all the new news on all things coronavirus. At first, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had some speculation but now health officials are saying that the one-dose vaccine is effective. The Moderna vaccine is also working to make their vaccine more effective for the new strain of the virus.  Also, the House will vote on a new coronavirus relief bill tomorrow.  Eva explains details of the possible new bill and the Westcoast strain of the virus.

 

[caption id="attachment_4382213" align="alignnone" width="709"] Source: Justin Paget / Getty[/caption] Folks are definitely starting to panic over the coronavirus and it’s bringing out the worst in some shoppers. One trend that’s bringing the negativity is panic buy, or in other words, buying an excess amount of food and household items in case people need to quarantine themselves in the house. Images have been popping up all across social media of grocery stores with empty shelves and long lines of customer rushing to get items. The re-occurring images that are the most striking are the rows of empty toilet paper shelves. https://twitter.com/JusChas/status/1238586957543989250 LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Granted, toiler paper is ABSOLUTELY important in the event of a self-isolating crisis, but really? Shelves were literally deserted. https://twitter.com/Jadlarry/status/1238591148664512518 Videos even surfaced online of people supposedly fighting over toilet paper during these coronavirus times. https://twitter.com/fritziarock/status/1238583108930342917 Like…people are legit fighting the elderly. https://twitter.com/AvaljotS/status/1238338173983432704 It’s a mess. Some people even had to deal with the selling out of food. https://twitter.com/L0llipoppins/status/1238593913495195649 If you’re someone who hates lines, this probably isn’t the best time for you either. The crowds are disturbing. https://twitter.com/BigDaddyTA52/status/1238596783594516480 Yet they say we should stay away from large gatherings. The irony of it all. Government responses to the coronavirus have continued to stroke fears with various schools and buildings being closed down and Donald Trump‘s announcement on Friday that we were in a national emergency. The discouragement of large crowds have caused many people to self-quarantine in order to lower their risk of outside germs. Meanwhile, the CDC continues to give information that people can use in their decision-making in how to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. As for the panic buyers? Try to remain calm and please, let’s not get violent. You can check out some of the hoopla that’s already gone down below. WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Close