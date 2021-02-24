Eddie Murphy Talks Working With His Daughter Bella in ‘Coming 2 America’

Everybody is pumped waiting on the the release of the star studded movie ‘Coming 2 America’ on Prime March 5th, the sequel to ‘Coming To America’ that was released in 1988.

Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’ which is directed by Craig Brewer from a screen play by ‘Black-ish’ King Kenya Barris stars Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Teyana Taylor, Wesley Snipes, and James Earl Jones, is about a royal family from Zamunda however this time around ‘Coming 2 America’ is a real life family affair as Eddie Murphy’s daughter, 19 year old Bella Murphy is making her big screen debut. Bella Murphy who actually had to audition for the role, once she got it was so anxious to slay her role that she almost slayed her father in a fight scene in the movie.

“There’s actually a moment where I came down with my bow staff and I was supposed to whack my dad and he was, like, blocking, but the way I came down was way too close to his knuckles,…I saw his life flash before his eyes and we were just frozen there and I was like, ‘What’s about to happen?’ And Craig yelled cut and after my dad was like, ‘You’re grounded!’”

But Eddie Murphy the father of 10, got over the near mishap and allowed the future Murphy star to be born.

Eddie Murphy sat down in an interview to talk about Bella Murphy making the cut to play in ‘Coming 2 America’ in the video below.

