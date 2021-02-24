Can you believe that it’s been 20 years since we first heard ‘I’m goin down down baby, yo’ street in a Range Rover, Street sweeper baby, cocked ready to let it go, Shimmy shimmy cocoa what? Listen to it pound, Light it up and take a puff, pass it to me now’ from the St. Louis-ville lyrical slugger, Nelly and his St. Lunatics!?

To commemorate the Diamond certified debut album ‘Country Grammar’ 20 year anniversary a now 46 year old Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., aka Nelly is dropping a live album along with a mini documentary highlighting his best-selling debut through animated clips, performance footage, and an exclusive interview with the artist.

Take a look at, Nelly – Country Grammar The Documentary below

Nelly Is Celebrating 20th Anniversary Of ‘Country Grammar’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

