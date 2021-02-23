After months of speculation, Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from Kanye West and it appears the reason was right in front of the public’s eye the entire time. According to a source close to the situation, West’s failed presidential campaign was what split the couple apart.

PEOPLE got the exclusive scoop from the source, revealing that West has been texting folks within his close circle saying that he’s seemingly aware that his Kanye 2020 campaign drove Kardashian past her breaking point. The source tells PEOPLE West has been “talking things through” for anyone he’s reached out about the situation.

“He’s in that place of ‘if only,’” says the source. “‘If only I had done this, if only I hadn’t done that.’ He’s processing things.”

The source added, “He thinks that the Presidential run was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

The writing was on the wall over the summer of 2020 after West began taking to Twitter and took to the campaign trail, exposing some extremely sensitive information about the couple’s marriage along with jabs towards Kardashian’s mother and manager, Kris Jenner.

The pair are reportedly honoring the prenuptial agreement and are now working on a property settlement.

—

Photo: WENN

Kanye West Going On MAGA Presidential Run Ended Marriage, Source Says was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: