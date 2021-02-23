CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Going On MAGA Presidential Run Ended Marriage, Source Says

After months of speculation, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce with plans of co-parenting with her estranged husband.

Black History Month Giphy

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

After months of speculation, Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from Kanye West and it appears the reason was right in front of the public’s eye the entire time. According to a source close to the situation, West’s failed presidential campaign was what split the couple apart.

PEOPLE got the exclusive scoop from the source, revealing that West has been texting folks within his close circle saying that he’s seemingly aware that his Kanye 2020 campaign drove Kardashian past her breaking point. The source tells PEOPLE West has been “talking things through” for anyone he’s reached out about the situation.

“He’s in that place of ‘if only,’” says the source. “‘If only I had done this, if only I hadn’t done that.’ He’s processing things.”

The source added, “He thinks that the Presidential run was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

The writing was on the wall over the summer of 2020 after West began taking to Twitter and took to the campaign trail, exposing some extremely sensitive information about the couple’s marriage along with jabs towards Kardashian’s mother and manager, Kris Jenner.

The pair are reportedly honoring the prenuptial agreement and are now working on a property settlement.

Photo: WENN

Kanye West Going On MAGA Presidential Run Ended Marriage, Source Says  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
André Leon Talley Facing Eviction From Home, Allegedly…
 59 mins ago
02.23.21
Trick Daddy Takes Plea Deal In DUI Cocaine…
 1 hour ago
02.23.21
Kanye West Going On MAGA Presidential Run Ended…
 1 hour ago
02.23.21
Tina Knowles-Lawson Writes A Love Letter To Her…
 15 hours ago
02.22.21
The Irony: CPAC, Which Worships Trump And His…
 15 hours ago
02.22.21
Blame Game: Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From…
 4 days ago
02.19.21
11 items
Deep Freeze: Devastating Photos Of The Unprecedented Winter…
 4 days ago
02.19.21
‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Makes Her A…
 5 days ago
02.19.21
Candace Owens Is ‘Heartbroken’ Rush Limbaugh Is Dead
 6 days ago
02.17.21
Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson On Witnessing Grace And…
 6 days ago
02.17.21
Here’s The 2021 Income Tax Refund Check Direct…
 6 days ago
02.17.21
Ciara Tells Oprah She’s Enjoying Her Post Baby…
 6 days ago
02.17.21
Tessica Brown Slaps Gossip Blogger With Cease &…
 6 days ago
02.17.21
11 items
Boosie Shares Toxic Hot Take On Lori Harvey…
 6 days ago
02.17.21
Close