Gary’s Tea: Do You Think Beyonce’ Got Her Booty Done? [WATCH]

Black History Month Giphy

If you’ve seen the recent drops of Ivy Park, then you’ve seen Beyonce’s booty.  Gary’s tea is saying that some people have their eyebrows raised at Queen Bey’s recent photos.  Some people are inquiring if Beyonce’ has some work done on her booty to prepare for the release of the newest Icy Park collection.  Do you think she would get her body done?

In other news, we are congratulating Ne-Yo and his wife on expecting a new baby.

 

If a big orange box with burgundy stripes arrives on your door step, congratulations…Beyonce knows you. The orange box has been floating around social media with celebrities who received the coveted clothing rack full of Beyonce’s collaboration with Adidas and they’re celebrating by showing off the garments on the ‘gram. MUST SEE: Beyoncé Counts Down To The Ivy Park x Adidas Launch By Giving Us Bawwwdy! From Janelle Monae to Laverne Cox (even Reese Witherspoon got a box), check out celebs rocking their Ivy Park swag. https://www.instagram.com/p/B7L4QABnAL1/

Gary’s Tea: Do You Think Beyonce’ Got Her Booty Done? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

