Don’t Miss Black Entrepreneurship Week (A Virtual Experience)

Black History Month Giphy

My mind is set to success

Source: laflor / Getty

Carolina Small Business Development Fund is proud to present Black Entrepreneurship Week (A Virtual Experience) from February 22–26.
About This Event

Whether you are an emerging or established Black-owned business, this must-attend event will provide you with opportunities to expand your business network and take your company to the next level. Throughout the week, you’ll receive vital instruction and inspiration as well as access to leaders in various industries. Workshops and sessions include:

  • Access to Capital
  • Marketing Your Business During COVID and Beyond
  • Fireside Chats with Black-led Lending and Business Coaching Organizations
  • CSBDF to the Rescue: Instruction and Inspiration from CSBDF Staff and Clients

We look forward to networking and celebrating the achievements of Black-owned businesses and Black-led business coaching organizations during Black History Month and beyond.

Details here

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Black Entrepreneurship Week

