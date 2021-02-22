Don’t Miss Black Entrepreneurship Week (A Virtual Experience)

Whether you are an emerging or established Black-owned business, this must-attend event will provide you with opportunities to expand your business network and take your company to the next level. Throughout the week, you’ll receive vital instruction and inspiration as well as access to leaders in various industries. Workshops and sessions include:

Access to Capital

Marketing Your Business During COVID and Beyond

Fireside Chats with Black-led Lending and Business Coaching Organizations

CSBDF to the Rescue: Instruction and Inspiration from CSBDF Staff and Clients

We look forward to networking and celebrating the achievements of Black-owned businesses and Black-led business coaching organizations during Black History Month and beyond.