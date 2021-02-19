CLOSE
Blame Game: Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West

It’s over for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

The 40-year-old officially filed for divorce on Friday (February 19) after seven years of marriage. According to TMZ, the split is “amicable” as Kim wants joint and legal custody of their four children. Ye is OK with co-parenting and the two are already reaching a settlement on a property agreement, even though there’s a pre-nuptial agreement.

The couples rocky 2020 came to ahead following Ye’s disastrous 2020 attempt at a Presidential campaign in which he publicly discussed private matters regarding he and Kim’s attempts of conceiving a child. The two were on the verge of splitting if not for a serious bipolar episode Kanye had in 2020. They split time between Wyoming and Calabasas and had grown apart in terms of lifestyle and politics, ultimately ending the fairy tale which culminated in a May 2014 wedding in Italy and produced four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The divorce will be the third for Kardashian after she ended her marriage to producer Damon Thomas in 2004 and split from Kris Humphries after only 72 days of marriage.

Blame Game: Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

