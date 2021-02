Local Food Distributions & Covid-19 Vaccinations For The Weekend

Here are some local events that are providing assistance to those in need in our community. If you have an event please let us know by posting it on our “community calendar” and email Melissa Wade at mwade@radio-one.com

FOOD DISTRIBUTIONS AND VACCINATIONS:

SAT FEB. 20 TH … CITY OF RALEIGH WILL DISTRIBUTE CARE PACKAGES FOR THOSE HARDEST HIT BY COVID …. AT SOUTHEAST RALEIGH HIGH SCHOOL – 10AM – 1PM – 2600 ROCK QUARRY RD. IN RALEIGH. PACKAGES OFFERED ON A 1 ST COME, 1 ST SERVE BASIS… INCLUDE FOOD, PERSONAL PROTECTION EQUIPTMENTAND RESOURCES.

Saturday 20th – Pastor Perkins of Victory Tabernacle Church in Garner 1329 Hwy 70 West in Garner… are providing Covid-19 vaccines – tomorrow 9am – 5pm … call 919-833-0500… for more information

Saturday – Macedonia Church 2004 Rock Quarry rd. in Raleigh…. has over 100 slots open for the Covid-19 vaccinations. Contact: Mr. Broderick Rodgers at 513-290-8183

THURSDAY FEB. 25TH — HEART HEALTH BLOOD DRIVE – AMERICAN RED CROSS, NCCU AND DOUBLETREE SUITES WILL HOLD A BLOOD DRIVE AT DOUBLETREE AT MERIDIAN CORPORATE PARK… – 2515 MERIDIAN PARKWAY IN DURHAM ON THURSDAY FEBRUARY 25TH – 10AM – 3PM TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT GO TO WWW.REDCROSSBLOOD.ORG

