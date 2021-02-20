CLOSE
Wake County Collaborates with Municipalities and Local Church to Host COVID-19 Testing Next Week

As four permanent COVID-19 testing sites continue to serve thousands of people each day, Wake County is partnering with Raleigh, Cary, Garner, Wendell and a Raleigh church to add five locations the week of Feb. 22.

These convenient drive-thru sites make it easy for residents who live in these communities to get tested. All sites are free, and residents do not need an appointment, insurance or ID.

Wake County will offer testing from Monday, Feb. 22, through Sunday, Feb. 28, at the following municipal parks:

The hours for testing are:

  • Monday, Feb. 22

    11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Tuesday, Feb. 23, through Saturday, Feb. 27

    8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Sunday, Feb. 28

    11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Davie Street Presbyterian Church is hosting a temporary testing site at its location at 300 E. Davie St. in Raleigh. The dates and times of testing are:

  • Saturday, Feb. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 28

    9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wendell Community Center is also hosting a temporary testing site at its location at 601 W. 3rd St. in Wendell. The dates and times of testing are:

  • Monday, Feb. 22, through Sunday, Feb. 28

    8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For the latest testing times and to see all of our locations, check wakegov.com/testing. Use the “< >” symbols to scroll through the days of the week.

How do we test? Several tents and lanes will be set up in each park, and you’ll pull up to them in your car. Staff will hand you a short swab, and you’ll be asked to circle it around in the lower part of your nose several times. Then, you’ll put the swab in a vial and hand it back to us.

How do I get my results? You’ll be given a card with information about how to go online or sign up for an email to get your results. Most results return within 24 – 48 hours.

Testing is available for everyone and especially recommended for:

  • People who have symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, and loss of smell;
  • People who have been a “close contact” of someone confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 within the past 14 days;
  • People with or without symptoms who are part of an outbreak response or contact investigation in high-risk settings, such as nursing homes, congregate living facilities, correctional facilities or homeless communities; and
  • People without symptoms who believe they may be infected should consider getting tested. For example, in the past two weeks, you were around many people who weren’t wearing face coverings and/or weren’t keeping a safe distance.

Testing is not recommended for people who have already had a positive viral COVID-19 test in the past 90 days and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19.

 

