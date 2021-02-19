CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

John Wall Donates 500 Meals To Houstonians In Need During Winter Freeze

Black History Month Giphy

Houston Rockets v Philadelphia 76ers

Source: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty

John Wall may not be a born and bred Houstonian but on Thursday (February 18), the Houston Rockets guard earned his stripes.

Wall put out a message in his Instagram Stories asking for assistance to feed 200 to 300 families who had gone without a meal since a winter storm wrecked havoc over Texas over the week, leaving millions temporarily without power and clean water.

Not long after he made his request, Whataburger helped out, assisting Wall as they ventured over to Gallery Furniture to donate nearly double his initial request in meals to those in need.

“#Houston, thank you for all your suggestions!” he wrote. “We were able to provide 500 meals o the families at Mattress Mack’s @galleryfurniture! Many thanks to Brittney and her staff at @whataburger for helping.”

The furniture store owned by Mattress Mack had been transformed into a warming station over recent days due to the storm. Various locations across the city from Lakewood Church to the Rooftop Cinema have opened their spaces to allow people to get heat but also food and shelter.

Wall became a Rocket during the NBA’s offseason period when he was traded from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Russell Westbrook. In 19 games this season, the 30-year-old is averaging 20.4 points per game and 6.3 assists.

RELATED: Houston Freeze: What To Do If A Pipe Bursts In Your Home

RELATED: Houston Freeze: See The Latest Updates On Power Outages, Closures And More

John Wall Donates 500 Meals To Houstonians In Need During Winter Freeze  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Florida County Snubs Rush Limbaugh As Flag-Lowering Debate…
 6 hours ago
02.24.21
Expert Shares How All of Us Research Program…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Tiger Woods Involved In Serious Car Crash In…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Vanessa Bryant Slams Meek Mill For Insensitive Kobe…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Houston Mayor Calls On Texas To Pay For…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
André Leon Talley Facing Eviction From Home, Allegedly…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Trick Daddy Takes Plea Deal In DUI Cocaine…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Teyonah Parris Says Marvel Supported Her With A…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Kanye West Going On MAGA Presidential Run Ended…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
New Podcast Alert: More Than That With Gia…
 2 days ago
02.23.21
Tina Knowles-Lawson Writes A Love Letter To Her…
 2 days ago
02.22.21
The Irony: CPAC, Which Worships Trump And His…
 2 days ago
02.22.21
Blame Game: Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From…
 5 days ago
02.19.21
John Wall Donates 500 Meals To Houstonians In…
 5 days ago
02.23.21
Close