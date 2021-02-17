“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Covid-19 Update With Dr.

Local
| 02.17.21
Dismiss

Black History Month Giphy

Coronavirus

Source: Telemundo / Telemundo

Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne joined us today to give us the latest on Covid-19 in NC and how important the vaccine is for our community to recover.

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

 

 

Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne

Highly respected cerirfied family physician of over 16 years. She is also a stress expert, a Diplomat of the American Board of Obesity Medicine and a Professor at one of America’s prestigious medical universities. As a consummate teacher at heart and a tireless advocate for health and wellness, noticing how stress affects many of her patients, she developed The Institute of Transformational Health & Wellness Inc., in 2015. Through the institute, she conducts a series of trainings and seminars which incorporate holistic principles to help others achieve a state of healthy and whole living- mind, body & spirit. Also, in April 2016 she released her best-selling book, “A Woman’s Guide to De-Stress for Success: 10 Essential Tips to Conquer Stress and Live at Your Best, with a goal of helping women understand the health implications of chronic stress and develop daily strategies to de-stress and achieve optimal health.

 

Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne (Dr. Tiffany)

web:  http://www.drtiffanylowepayne.com

social media:  @drlowepayne

clinic #: 919-350-WELL

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Covid-19 Update With Dr.  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Candace Owens Is ‘Heartbroken’ Rush Limbaugh Is Dead
 3 hours ago
02.17.21
Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson On Witnessing Grace And…
 4 hours ago
02.17.21
Here’s The 2021 Income Tax Refund Check Direct…
 7 hours ago
02.17.21
Ciara Tells Oprah She’s Enjoying Her Post Baby…
 8 hours ago
02.17.21
Tessica Brown Slaps Gossip Blogger With Cease &…
 10 hours ago
02.17.21
11 items
Boosie Shares Toxic Hot Take On Lori Harvey…
 10 hours ago
02.17.21
Yara Shahidi Debuts Facebook Watch ‘Forward: Future of…
 10 hours ago
02.17.21
Benny Boom Talks ‘Tazmanian Devil’ Film & Bringing…
 10 hours ago
02.17.21
Vanessa Calloway Believes Colorism Contributed To Her Role…
 10 hours ago
02.17.21
Rep. Lucy McBath Writes Emotional Birthday Letter To…
 1 day ago
02.16.21
4 items
Michael B. Jordan Bought Lori Harvey Stock In…
 1 day ago
02.16.21
Meet Fani Willis, The Latest Powerful Black Woman…
 1 day ago
02.16.21
‘Ariel Is Awake’: 5-Year-Old Injured In Britt Reid’s…
 1 day ago
02.16.21
Yes, That Was Both Claudia and Kellyanne Conway…
 2 days ago
02.16.21
Close