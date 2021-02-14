CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nicki Minaj’s Father Robert Maraj Reportedly Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident

Black History Month Giphy

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 12, 2020

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Prayers up for Nicki Minaj.

On Friday (February 12), her father, Robert Maraj, was struck and killed by a motorist as he was walking on a road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue in New York. Per TMZ, authorities say the driver fled the scene and there wasn’t a meaningful description of the witness.

Maraj was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where he passed from his injuries. The superstar rapper and fashionista hasn’t publicly commented on her father’s passing and although a rep confirmed Maraj’s passing, it is unclear if Nicki will be opening up about it in the near future.

Maraj was 64 years old.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj To Pay Tracy Chapman $450,000 In Copyright Lawsuit

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Shares First Photos Of Her Baby Boy: ”Most Fulfilling Job I’ve Ever Taken’

Nicki Minaj’s Father Robert Maraj Reportedly Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
4 items
Michael B. Jordan Bought Lori Harvey Stock In…
 3 hours ago
02.16.21
Meet Fani Willis, The Latest Powerful Black Woman…
 5 hours ago
02.16.21
‘Ariel Is Awake’: 5-Year-Old Injured In Britt Reid’s…
 5 hours ago
02.16.21
Yes, That Was Both Claudia and Kellyanne Conway…
 23 hours ago
02.16.21
Netflix Drops Trailer For New The Notorious B.I.G.…
 1 day ago
02.16.21
2 items
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting baby number…
 2 days ago
02.16.21
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Announce Second Pregnancy…
 2 days ago
02.16.21
Nicki Minaj’s Father Robert Maraj Reportedly Killed In…
 2 days ago
02.16.21
New Study Suggests Having Fewer White Cops Could…
 4 days ago
02.12.21
Gentrification In Detroit: Non-Black Residents Sue For Housing…
 4 days ago
02.12.21
R. Kelly’s Trial Postponed Again Until August Due…
 5 days ago
02.11.21
Noname Doesn’t Join Ghetto Sage Co-Stars On ‘Judas…
 5 days ago
02.11.21
Black GOP Candidate with Pushed Back Hairline Announces…
 5 days ago
02.11.21
Explosives Go Missing From Marine Base Amid Fears…
 6 days ago
02.10.21
Close